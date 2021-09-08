Salute the Badge: Local law enforcement officers help with Ida recovery

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Local first responders are answering the call to help Hurricane Ida survivors in a variety of ways.

Bossier Parish deputies and Bossier City police officers having been serving in Terrebone and Lafouche Parishes. So far, three groups have rotated through the assignment in south Louisiana, helping patrol the area and clear debris from roads.

The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Mansfield Police Department teamed up with Walmart, which donated more than $10,000 for disaster relief, according to the DPSO. First responders from the parish delivered several trailers of items to the southeastern part of the state. Law enforcement and fire fighters have been helping where needed with hurricane relief.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office loaded up water and ready-to-eat meals to distribute to hurricane survivors. Sheriff Stuart Wright says when Hurricane Laura hit Natchitoches, people delivered water, food and ice to them. He says it’s now time for Natchitoches to help. Deputies are also providing help with relief efforts.