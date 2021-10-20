Salute the Badge: LSP promotes teen driving safety

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are working to keep young drivers safe behind the wheel by promoting awareness during National Teen Driver Safety Week, October 17-23, 2021.

State troopers use tools like mock crashes and classes to explain the dangers of the road. They warn young drivers about drinking and driving, distracted driving, speeding and having too many passengers in the vehicle.

Trooper Johnathan Odom of Region G says the most important way to reduce injury or prevent death during a crash is to wear a seat belt.

“The seat belt’s job is to protect you at the strongest parts of your body, your shoulders, your chest, your hips; which protects your spine and internal organs and it also prevents serious head injuries,” Odom explained. “Should you be in a crash, it’s going to limit your body’s ability to move within the vehicle.”

Louisiana State Police urge parents to have conversations with their teens about the important rules they need to follow to stay safe.

According to LSP, 8,287 teens were injured in crashes last year. 95 of them died.