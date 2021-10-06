Salute the Badge: Minden Police Capt. Tim Morris

First responders protect and serve in big ways and small. A Minden woman, who experienced that first hand, publicly shared her appreciation on Facebook.

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bernadette Lopez lost her about four feet of her flower bed and garden when a semi-truck drove through her yard at the corner of Tillman and Chandler Streets Monday night. She says the truck also knocked down the stop sign, so she called Minden Police,

“I told them a truck had gone through the yard. I didn’t say it was an emergency,” Lopez explained.

She says she was surprised when Minden Police Captain Tim Morris quickly responded.

“He was so attentive. I was so impressed,” shared Lopez. “He knew there was a bad wreck up here but he treated me as if what had happened to me was just as important.”

She publicly praised and thanked him on social media.

“I try to treat people the way I want to be treated,” said Captain Morris. “Anytime a positive reaction comes from the public like that, it’s good for all of us.”

Captain Morris says the encouragement helps build morale for law enforcement agencies, which are stretched thin and coping with anti-police sentiment.

“It hurts us. We have feelings too, I wish it would change,” Morris shared.

Lopez hopes she can be part of that change by highlighting the good.

“I feel happy to live in Minden and have the police officers taking care of us that we do,” said Lopez.

She says city workers repaired the stop sign and officers tracked down the driver, who made arrangements to take care of the damaged yard.