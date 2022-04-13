SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 7th annual North Louisiana Heroes Ball will honor first responders, while raising scholarship money for children of first responders. This year, part of the proceeds will also benefit The Gingerbread House, a child advocacy organization which helps abused children.

The gala event takes place Saturday, April 30th from 6:00 p.m. to midnight at Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino, 315 Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport. The event features dinner, dancing and a silent auction. KTAL NBC 6 anchors Dan and Jacque Jovic will serve as emcees for the evening.

Tickets are $100 per person. You can purchase them on the Heroes Ball website.