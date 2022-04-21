HOPE, Ar. and NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The ‘Salute the Badge’ Road Show, sponsored by Good Neighbor Chevy Dealers, rolled into Arkansas and Texas on Thursday.

The NBC 6 team stopped by Hope Chevrolet in Hope, Arkansas to hand out awards to local first responders.

“I just want to tell you I salute you and we appreciate what you do to keep people in Hempstead County and Hope safe,” Mark McKay, VP and General Manager of KTAL, KMSS, KSHV, told first responders.

The recognition means a lot to the Hempstead County Sheriff.

“It’s very few times that people will step up and tell you good job,” said Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton.

The General Manager of Hope Chevy said it’s important to express gratitude.

“They are real people with real families you can see they’re more than just out there trying to pull us over for speeding,” said Eric Lemley. “They’re really there to help keep us safe.”

Over in New Boston, Texas, the executives at Coleman Chevrolet agreed.

“It’s great to be here today to see each one of these first responders to hear their stories, to learn why the do what they do and for us to take a moment and to honor each one of them and to thank them for their service to our community and this region,” explained Jeff McFarland, Director of Operations, Coleman Chevrolet.