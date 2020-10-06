Salute the Badge roadshow heads to ETX

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The ongoing pandemic has changed the way NBC 6 News is honoring men and women in uniform.

In place of this year’s banquet, we’ve taken our event on the road. On Tuesday, there was a show of support at Coleman Chevrolet in New Boston, Texas. The Good Neighbor Chevy Dealers have been on board since day one.



KTAL General Manager Mark McKay said it’s all about showcasing the good things officers do for the community. “Thank ya’ll for what you do. We appreciate it. We’re proud to tell your stories,” he said.



“We enjoy these kindof things because it lets us know that the community and everybody sees what we do, and they are grateful for us,” said Miller County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jessie Grigsby.

Officers from across Bowie and Miller Counties were saluted on Tuesday for their commitment to their neighbors. “We wanted to be a part of supporting and backing our police officers, and knowing that we are behind them as a dealership, and just believing that they’re taking care of us, and we wanted to be a part of taking care of them,” said Coleman Chevrolet Operations Director Jeff McFarland.



Officers said the show of support warms their hearts. “It makes us feel good about our local community, of course,” said Texarkana, Texas Police Officer Jonathan Price.

COVID-19 canceled the annual ‘Salute the Badge’ banquet, so this year, plaques are being personally delivered to officers profiled throughout the year. “I hope that they feel supported that they feel that we are backing them as a community,” said McFarland.

“We’re genuinely caring individuals. We want to do well. We want to make the community happy, and we want to keep the community safe,” said Price.



Over the next week, KTAL NBC 6 will continue to visit locations across the area to Salute the Badge. On Wednesday, thanks will be shown to first responders at Arnold Baker Chevrolet in Magnolia. On Friday, KTAL NBC 6 will visit Hope Auto and Gentry Chevrolet in De Queen.