Salute the Badge roadshow heads to SW Arkansas

HOPE/DE QUEEN, Ar. (KTAL) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is forcing KTAL NBC 6 to change the way we honor our law enforcement and first responders by taking our Salute the Badge awards show on the road.

“Someone suggested that we begin a program to where we can introduce the community to our first responders and let them get to know them personally so that they would understand you put your life on the line for us. You keep us safe” said Glynn Duncan, KTAL General Sales Manager.

As part of the Salute the Badge tour, KTAL NBC 6 traveled to Hope, Arkansas to honor those who serve in the community.

“It’s an honor to receive this award” said Sgt. James Braddock with the Hope, Arkansas Police Department.

Partnered with the Good Neighbor Chevy Dealers, local law enforcement and fire fighters received plaques. A small thank you, for a large job.

“In Hope Arkansas we know their job is very serious and important. And we just like to thank all of you guys and girls out there for doing the fabulous job that you have been doing” said Jason Easley with Hope Auto Chevrolet.

In DeQueen Arkansas, Jessica McGough is a trailblazer, being the first female firefighter with the DeQueen Fire Department.

“I’m actually shocked. I didn’t know that I was coming up here to receive an award. I’m actually proud and I’m honored to recieve it” said McGough.

“Coming from a small town especially right now cause we don’t have a hospital, we need all of those guys to have our backs just in case anything happens,” said Traye Gentry with Gentry Chevrolet.

