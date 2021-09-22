Salute the Badge: Sea of Blue for Sgt. Trey Copeland

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement pay tribute to one of their own who died in the line of duty.

More than 40 patrol units participated in the “Sea of Blue” on Wednesday, September 22. They traveled from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office (WPSO) to City on a Hill First Pentecostal Church on State Route 531 in Minden.

The church hosted a memorial service for Sergeant Trey Copeland, who passed away in late August. Sheriff Jason Parker says Copeland was a deputy who worked as a corrections officer at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center but was working in his role as a part-time officer with the Cotton Valley Police Department when deputies requested assistance in a high-speed chase involving a motorcyclist who refused to stop.

Copeland served nearly 15 years in with WPSO.

He leaves behind a wife, two children, and two grandchildren.