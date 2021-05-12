Salute the Badge: SFD gets new trucks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is anxiously awaiting the arrival of three new fire trucks to add to their fleet.

The state-of-the-art trucks, which were approved by City Council, cost more than $500,000 each.

Several of the trucks, currently on the road, exceed the recommendations of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for years in service. The department hasn’t bought a new truck since 2013. Their oldest truck has been in service since 1987.

“The trucks on the road are supposed to be 15 years or less right now. Currently, we have four trucks that meet that NFPA recommendation. City of Shreveport, of course, we run about 45,000 calls a year throughout the city. Shreveport Fire Department is very busy so these trucks get a lot of hours and a lot of miles on them,” said Clarence Reese, Jr., Shreveport Fire Department Public Information Officer.

The trucks are expected to be delivered by the end of July.