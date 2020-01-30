Salute the Badge: Sgt. Rodney Horton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sergeant Rodney Horton has been a Shreveport police officer for nearly a quarter of a century. He now shares his skills and knowledge with young cadets and veteran officers alike, as a full time trainer at the Shreveport Police Academy. He is passionate about impacting lives.

“I’ve had family members you know wives, mothers, dads come up to me and say thank you so much for training my son or training my daughter. What you did saved their life,” shared Horton. “So that’s very rewarding and that’s why I continue to do it.”

Sergeant Horton is also one of the most experienced members of the SWAT team.

“Whenever you get to go out and be part of the SWAT team and be back in the action you feel like you go back to your roots as why I’m a police officer,” said Horton. “It really has reenergized my career.”

He rarely has much down time. He and his wife Tracy are busy with two young boys, who love basketball and baseball.

“I like coaching. I do the baseball full time. We chase them around probably play 75 to 100 baseball games in the spring and summer,” Horton explained. “If I’m not at the job I’m spending time with my wife and my little sons either at home or on the baseball field.”

Horton finds fulfillment in living a life dedicated to family and community. He says police officers answer the call to public service and he’s grateful so many in the community appreciate the sacrifices officers make.

“I can’t tell you, whenever I work an extra duty or off duty job, that probably 10 times a night someone comes up and says thank you for what you do.”