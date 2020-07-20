Salute the Badge: SPD Chief ‘Thank them for their willingness to serve’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The chief of the Shreveport Police Department is asking the community to take time to thank officers for the work they do each day.

Chief Ben Raymond made that request during a briefing Monday addressing crime in the Shreveport community.

“I think the best thing we can do, and this, this is not just as chief of police. This is all of us, is let the officers know how much we respect them. We appreciate the jobs that they do. And, you know, just every opportunity to let them know that, you know, the job’s not easy, but you thank them for their willingness to serve” said Chief Raymond.

Raymond said it’s also important that residents get to know the officers that work in their neighborhoods.

“We need you to support the hard work being done by law enforcement officers on a daily basis. Get to know the officers that patrol your neighborhood, and establish those important relationships. Without that level of trust between our citizenry, improvement is difficult, if not impossible” said Raymond.

