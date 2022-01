SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several new recruits commit to serving the City of Shreveport.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith held a swearing in ceremony for Lateral Police Academy graduates on Friday, January 7, 2022 and welcomed the new public servants to the department.

One of those new Shreveport Police Officers is a former employee of KTAL NBC 6, Dominic Claiborne.