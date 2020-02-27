Salute the Badge: Students show appreciation for School Resource Officers

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL) – Students in Bossier Parish are showed their appreciation for school resource officers and all that they do.

“SRO’s are another mean of protection here at school. They get to know us, they help us, and any issues we have, they’re always there for us” said BPSTIL student Makynzie Hall.

“The SRO’s to me are more than just people, my friends, they are people that watch over me, it’s kinda like a father figure to me” said Airline High School student Jon Phipps.

“They are our friends when we need someone to talk to, they protect us at school, they’re not just normal people, they’re actually heroes” said Parkway High School student Alacha Combs.