Salute The Badge: TAPD employees receive prestigious award for going beyond the call of duty

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Two employees with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department are being honored in a special way for their hard work.

On Wednesday TAPD recognized Det. Shane Kirkland and Domestic Violence Coordinator Jan Lishman for their contributions by presenting them with the “Bull Dog Award.”

This award was created several years ago for going beyond the call of duty in the Criminal Investigation Division.

Det. Kirkland and Lishman do not only work in the same office, but they also team up to be advocates for the victims in the community, that find themselves in need of help.

Kirkland, who has been a certified law enforcement officer for 22 years, has been employed with the TAPD for 18 of those years. In his tenure there, he has held many positions within the police department, making an impact in every division he was in.

After working the streets for numerous years, Kirkland was ready to take on another challenge. He became a Detective in the Criminal Investigation Division, where he has taken on the role of a Domestic Violence Detective and a Persons Crime Detective.

Meanwhile, Lishman has been employed with TAPD as the Domestic Violence Coordinator for 12 years.

Lishman has been known as the “Victim’s Voice.” She is not only a voice for the victims, but a helping hand for all the detectives, and gives reassurance and confidence in the job when it comes to caring for those who find themselves a victim of Domestic Violence.

Lishman works closely with other agencies and courts, all while giving aid to whichever detective in the Criminal Investigation Division needs her help.

