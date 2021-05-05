Salute The Badge: TAPD K-9 team takes top honors at competition

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Ark. Police Department’s K-9 officer and his handler recently brought home awards from the United States Police Canine Association certification and competition for Region 20.

“I’ve always kindof been intrigued by the dogs and the things they’re able to do,” said TAPD K-9 Handler Tanner Freeman. Freeman, and his dog, Kashko, a Belgian Malinois, have been together about two years. Kashko sniffs out drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.



Kashko also uses his sensitive nose for article searches. “You can really see when he comes into the, what we call the scent cone. So, when there’s an article laying in the grass, it actually puts off a cone of scent like this, that you wouldn’t, we wouldn’t recognize. But, if you actually watch the dogs work, when they hit that scent cone, you can watch them what’s called bracket, back and forth, and close in on that article or whatever’s on the ground. And so … it’s just really neat to watch their nose work. That’s probably my favorite thing to watch him do,” said Freeman.



At home, Kashko is super playful. He even has a small friend to play with, a terrier named Jax, who Freeman rescued. “I feel like I can trust him around children or anyone else, when it’s time to be serious, he can be serious and get the job done.”