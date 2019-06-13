Shreveport Police Corporal honored for life-saving work

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –  A Shreveport Police officer was honored Thursday morning for his life-saving work during a shooting in January.

On January 22, Cpl. Corley Lovett was working off duty at a Southern Hills Elementary school when a male victim arrived at the campus suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man, whose injuries were life-threatening, had been shot moments ago at another location and drove onto the school’s campus after seeing Cpl. Lovett’s marked police cruiser parked outside.

Cpl. Lovett ordered the school on lockdown and performed first aid on the bleeding victim. His efforts helped save the victim’s life.

Cpl. Lovett was presented with the VFW’s Life-Saving Award.  Lovett is a 14-year veteran of the Shreveport Police Department.
 

