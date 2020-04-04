Shreveport police rescue man from being pinned under truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What began as a dispute call in an east Shreveport neighborhood, became a lifesaving effort when police saw a tragic accident in a nearby driveway and quickly responded.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Officer Courtney Thibodeaux, Corporals Tina Morris, Srederick Matthews, and Bobby Entrekin responded to a call about a dispute. While they were addressing the concerns of the complaint, Matthews noticed that a man was working underneath an inclined truck that was jacked up in a nearby driveway.

SPD says Cpl. Matthews was paying close attention to the man when the jack suddenly slipped and the truck began rolling backward. Both Matthews and Thibodeaux immediately ran to the truck and attempted to stop it from rolling.

Cpl. Matthews and Officer Thibodeaux were able to slow the truck down enough for Cpl. Entrekin and Cpl. Morris to drag the man from underneath the vehicle.

“Had these brave men and women not acted so quickly, the man would have been run over and likely seriously injured or killed,” The Shreveport Police Department said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Cpl. Morris and Officer Thibodeaux are assigned to Shreveport Police Area 2. Cpl. Matthews and Cpl. Entrekin are assigned to the Traffic Bureau as motorcycle cops.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic but we will still uphold our oath to protect and serve our community,” said SPD.

“When you call, we are still coming.”

