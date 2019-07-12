SPD hosting ‘All in One’ softball game

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is hosting a community softball game in hopes to allow the community to get to know them better.

The ‘All in One’ game is set for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Airport Park.

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says events like these are important for community relations.

‘We’re hoping we do just build some better relationships and get to know some people on a first-name basis. People know me as Chief Raymond, people know me as Ben Raymond. And the same thing with all our officers that’ll be participating. Get to know some people outside of wearing the uniform and get to recognize us outside of these roles’ said, Chief Raymond.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.