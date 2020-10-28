Officers of the Year honored in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers on both sides of the state line in Texarkana were honored with Officer of the Year awards Wednesday by the rotary clubs of Texarkana.

TAPD Corporal Randy McAdams, an officer for over 20 years, was honored for resuscitating a child who was hit by a car.

“It feels really good because it’s awesome people in all the departments. To be selected amongst and to go above any of them is a really good feeling because there’s lots of talent,” said McAdams.

TTPD Detective Tabitha Smith, an officer of 13 years, was honored for gathering evidence in the trial that convicted a local pastor on sexual assault charges.

“Every victim is the same to me. I do one 110 percent work as much as I can for the outcome of the case,” Smith said.

Award recipients are nominated by their peers each quarter. Of the four nominees, one officer in each department is selected each year for the top honor.

