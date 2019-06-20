TTPD officer honored for helping to save a life

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Texas Police Department recently honored one of its officers for his quick response in a medical emergency. But Officer Clint Akin’s caring personality is not the only reason he stands out.

He’s quite popular on social media. He garnered attention while enthusiastically singing in a recent lip sync video challenge among local law enforcement.

Last year, a video of Akin slipping on ice while trying to direct traffic during a winter storm went viral on social media. “It made for an excellent dashcam blooper,” Akin said.

Then, just a few months ago, a passerby posted a photo of him talking to a homeless man underneath an Interstate 30 overpass.

“I’d just bought a couple of big jugs of water and I like to carry a couple of bibles with me, do the Lord’s work, and I took both to him and he was ecstatic to get both of them,” Akin said.

Akin has been with the department for almost six years, and he’s touched a lot of lives. He recently received an award from his own department for administering CPR to someone for several minutes until medical help arrived.

“If I can keep them there just long enough to make it to the hospital, regardless of the outcome is afterwards … me and just about everybody else will consider that a win.” Akin said.

Day to day, you can find Akin watching over Texarkana’s morning commuters. “I like to act as the flag guy for NASCAR coming down Seventh Street,” Akin joked.

He added that he’s not necessarily there to just write tickets. “More than anything, I don’t want you to have a crash. If I can get you to slow down, just by, you know, seeing me a little ways down the road, then I’ve done my job,” he said.

For Akin, watching over his neighbors is what he’s always wanted to do. “Catch the bad guys, but protect the good guys,” he said. Akin was also recently named ‘Officer of the Quarter’ for the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.

