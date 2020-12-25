Tubbs Hardware feeds BCPD officers, LSP troopers, and BPSO deputies on Christmas Day

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two business owners and an artist in Bossier Parish volunteered their time to serve meals to law enforcement officers who were on duty during Christmas Day.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Don Tubbs and his family and work crew, Vince Maggio of Maggio’s Grocery and Chris Opp joined together to feed law enforcement for their 8th annual “Feed the Blue” event.

“We love to show law enforcement the respect they deserve,” said Don Tubbs, owner of Tubbs Hardware & Rental.

“We feel like it’s important to feed law enforcement and show them our appreciation on Christmas day.”

BPSO say the volunteers provided a warm lunch comprised of ribs, green beans, rolls and King Cake to three dozen deputies and staff at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office working on Patrol, Corrections, and Dispatch. They also fed officers on duty with the Bossier City Police Department and troopers with Louisiana State Police.

Tubbs says this special feeding on Christmas day has become a family affair; he says his grandkids not only look forward to what Santa is bringing them for Christmas, but what they are serving the officers on Christmas.

“This is awesome, the Tubbs family coming out and providing for us,” said Bossier Patrol Deputy Richard Smith.

Tubbs also says his appreciation to BeauxJax Crafthouse in Bossier for helping provide the meal for the officers.

“We believe that law enforcement should be respected, and they shouldn’t have a target on their back,” emphasized Tubbs.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says he could not be more appreciative.

“I can’t thank Don and his family and friends enough for thinking of our deputies and dispatchers working on Christmas to keep us safe,” said Sheriff Whittington.

“A meal like this fills our bellies, but it also fills our hearts with gratitude to know that folks support the men and women serving on the ‘Thin Blue Line’. Thank you, Tubbs Hardware…it means a lot.”