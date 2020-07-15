6-year old surprised by Shreveport Fire and Police Department for his birthday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders helped celebrate the birthday of a future firefighter Tuesday afternoon. Today Kenton Williams turns six years old and to help him celebrate, Shreveport police chief Ben Raymond and fire chief Scott Wolverton showed up with fire trucks.

They also brought birthday gifts to surprise Williams who has been battling leukemia for the past year. He asked for fire trucks for his birthday.

“With everything going on right now it kinda shows him that, you know, not all police are bad and they have something to look up to,” said his mom, Atejia Glover.

Kenton was an honorary firefighter for the day.

