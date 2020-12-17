Bossier Parish Technical School set to donate recycled ride to local veteran

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in the Automotive Tech and Collision Repair program at Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning are donating a recycled ride to a local veteran for Christmas.

Source: Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning

According to BPSTIL, a representative from the VA Medical Center in Shreveport will accept the keys to a shiny red sleigh or rather a Chevrolet HHR on behalf of an area veteran who wishes to remain anonymous.

The ceremony will take place on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in front of BPSTIL, located at 1020 Innovation Drive in Bossier City.

The Recycled Rides program is the culmination of BPSTIL partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project, VA Medical Center, and numerous industry partners.

BPSTIL says the ceremony has been over a year in the making. State Farm donated the totaled vehicle to the Auto Tech program and work began in August 2019 to restore it; then, COVID slammed the brakes on the project when schools were forced to close in March.

Former and current students picked up where they left off when school resumed in August 2020 and they have been busy repairing, refinishing, and painting.

Today, the Chevrolet HHR is fully restored and looks as good as new.