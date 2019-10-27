Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club hosts their first annual fall fest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Shreveport hosted their first annual fall festival.

Kids of all ages came dressed up in costumes to enjoy face painting, carnival games, bounce houses, and more.

The Boys and Girls Club wanted to provide a safe place for children to engage in halloween festivities early.

“We’ve seen all types of costumes today and we’re encouraging kids to also if you would like sign-up for the boys and girls club. We’re working with three components: academics, character developments, and health lifestyles. Then being able to partner with the Salvation Army for the spiritual aspect as well,” executive director Vanessa Brown said.

Halloween treats weren’t the only goodies given out. School supplies were also given to each kids.

Parents can visit the Boys and Girls club at 2821 Greenwood Road to register their children for the program.

