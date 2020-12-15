Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club is building character within community kids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Boys & Girls Club is one of the many ways the Salvation Army serves the community, and this year, the non-profit needs more help than ever keeping the program going.

That’s why KTAL NBC 6 is holding a 6 Hours of Caring telethon Tuesday night to help raise funds for The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana. Their annual Red Kettle campaign is falling short of this year’s goal of $165,390.

The Salvation Army provides programs for people at every stage of life. The Boys and Girls Club not only helps children with school work but also with building character.

“The Boys and Girls Club means a lot to me. It helped me to help my kids. And it helps my kids to help me,” said Lashona Williams, mother of kids who attend the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

Lashona Williams is the mother of five kids who all attend the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Shreveport starting 13 years ago.

“They come after school while I’m at work and by the time I get off, they’re calling. So, it helps me out.”

Williams says the club doesn’t just help her as a parent but it helps keep her four sons out of trouble.

“It’s somewhere to go other than in the streets, running around in the streets. So, this is a place where he can just go and have fun, place basketball, they give you meals, even on the weekend they have something, they help the kids out then.”

Williams’s daughter has been awarded the highest honor at the Boys and Girls Club.

“She play basketball, she is the student of the year for the Boys and Girls Club, yay!”

When the pandemic first hit and the club was closed, Williams says her kids were directly affected.

“That took a toll on them because they were so used to going to school, going to the Boys and Girls Club, staying there all those hours and it took a toll on them.”

Williams’ kids returned the first day the club reopened.

“It helps them learn, exercise, it changes their attitude, so the Boys and Girls club is great.”