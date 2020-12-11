Salvation Army continues to offer services through the pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army serves thousands in our area every year and officials say this has been a rough one as they have continued their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic while still offering programs to serve the community.

“Honestly, anybody who comes to our doorstep we try to help,” said Salvation Army Shreveport Development Director Julie Searing.

Helping has become more difficult this year for the Salvation Army Shreveport. They’ve served more than 85,000 meals to members of the community between January to October of this year, but that is still fewer than in previous years due to the pandemic.

“And that’s actually lower than the year before. Due to COVID and the restrictions, people being closed down, last year I think it was well over 150,000.”

Their shelter has been downsized. It normally houses 110 people but they’ve made accommodations to follow CDC guidelines.

“Currently running at about 50% occupancy as our maximum cap, that way everyone has that six feet distance. We also make sure those who are in our shelter have been COVID tested and they were tested negative so that way we can keep everyone healthy.”

Searing says the Salvation Army is more than just a shelter.

“We’re not just a bed. Anybody who comes in we get them on the program that’s going to help them find stable housing, that’s going to help them find a job, that’s going to build up a plan for them so that they can be successful individuals and they don’t need us anymore.”

The programs range from financial assistance to helping children in the Boys And Girls Club. They’ve assisted kids with virtual schooling and continued after school programs.

“The goal hasn’t changed, the goal is still instilling in these kids the fact that they can do it, we’re going to help you if you can’t. And we’re going to give you the firm foundation so they can have a successful future.”

They partner with the veterans hospital and are the first to help during disaster relief.

“Our big thing with that too is making sure that there is a hand and there is a comfort there for those who are having the worst time of their life.”