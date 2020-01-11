Save the Date: Tailgate in Red for American Heart Association

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The American Heart Association announces the date for its upcoming fundraiser, Go Red for Women® “Tailgate in Red.” The event to help tackle heart disease and stroke takes place Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. The Go Red for Women® movement started 15 years ago and provides a platform for women to come together, raise awareness, fund life-saving research, advocate for change and improve the lives of all women everywhere.

NBC 6 evening anchors Dan and Jacque Jovic will host the program which focuses on building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives taking place in our community in the fight aganst heart disease and stroke.

Writer, director, filmmaker, friend, Rob Smat, will tell his compelling personal story and share with us highlights from his movie, “The Last Whistle.” Smat based this film on his own experiences playing high school football.

“Players would collapse at area schools every season. It was always alarming, because we never knew why it happened, except that it usually wasn’t something that could be protected with helmets and pads like other injuries,” explained Smat. This fear inspired Smat to create the film based on unrecognized cardiovascular disorders.

Kristen Cobb-Simpson, advocate for ‘CPR in Schools’ legislation, will share her family story. She championed the legislation after her nephew Burke Cobb, 15, died on high school basketball court from sudden cardiac arrest. She will also share how Louisiana became a ‘CPR in Schools’ state.

The NWLA Go Red for Women® “Tailgate in Red” is chaired by Dr. Peggy Murphy and sponsored nationally by CVS Health. Special appreciation for our Life is Why Sponsor, The Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski Foundation.

Other local sponsors include: CHRISTUS Health, David and Peggy Murphy, Capital One bank, LSU Health Shreveport Center for Cardiovascular Disease and Science, Kilpatrick Life Insurance, The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery and Jade MediSpa, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Louisiana, First State Bank & Trust, Waynette Ballengee, Ross and Allison Barrett, Turner Windham and Bill Windham.

Event sponsorship opportunities and table sponsorships are still available. Visit nwlagored.heart.org. Individual tickets are $100.

NWLA Go Red for Women® “Tailgate in Red

Thursday, February 27, 2020

5:30 – 7:00 PM

Tailgate Activities

Silent Auction

Meet & Greet with Rob Smat

7:00 – 9:00 PM

Program

Survivor Story

Keynote Speaker Rob Smat