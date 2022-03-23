ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Atlanta, TX are still dealing with the aftermath of storms that came through the area Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The City of Atlanta announced that the City of Atlanta Public Water System is now under a boil advisory due to low water pressure. Storms caused the water plant at the Graphics Packaging Paper Mill, the source of water for the city, to shut down.

Officials with the public water system will inform residents when the water is once again safe for consumption without boiling.

Due to this boil advisory and damage from storms, Atlanta ISD will be closed on Wednesday.