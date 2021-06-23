SFD offers mentoring program for youth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Fire Department Chief Scott Wolverton has announced the first of three mentoring days to reach young people in the community.

SFD says they hope to reach and mentor as many youths during the presentations. The interactive program will be showing off the skills and techniques used daily by emergency responders.

The first program will be at Bilberry Park Community Center at 1902 Alabama Avenue on Friday, June 25 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

SFD with explain and demonstrate how our core values are used to save lives and property, while building character,” Assistant to the Fire Chief and Public Information Officer Clarence Reese said in a released statement Wednesday.

“The same values and character that guides SFD personnel can be utilized to make better life choices every day.”

The Shreveport Fire Department core values include:

Integrity and Honesty

Professional Pride

Respect

Positive Servant Attitude

Humility

Initiative

Consistency and Fairness

Commitment

Personal Courage

Compassion

Encouragement

Diversity

Accountability

Knowledgeable

Teamwork

Safety

“We are aware that the youth of today will be filling the vacant jobs and careers throughout the city in the near future. It’s often stated that it takes a village to raise our youth, and SFD wants to be part of the village.”