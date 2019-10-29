SFD set to host annual ‘Trick or Treat’ Oct. 30

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is inviting the community to join them for their annual ‘Trick or Treat’ event on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Shreveport Fire and Police Training Academy.

The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and it is located at 6440 Greenwood Road. This year’s event will have a multitude of events ranging from face painting, free candy, food trucks, costume parades, haunted houses, and much more.

In a released statement, SFD says that ‘Trick or Treat’ is a fantastic family event geared toward providing a safe environment for families to come out and enjoy trick or treating.

Parking is limited but SFD will be providing shuttles from 6140 Greenwood road (The OLD HOME ZONE parking lot).

These areas will be protected by the Shreveport Police Department for the safety of the transfer of citizens as they travel back and forth to the event.

The shuttles will run consistently until 8:15 p.m

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.