SHECO L.L.C to host Brown Girls Gleaux 2020 Empowerment Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The #BrownGirlsGleaux2020 Empowerment Weekend is led by the SHECO L.L.C., a non-profit organization founded by PJ Brown-Coleman.

The organization is a non-profit determined to create generational wealth within the black and brown community through knowledge, networking, and active group accountability.

The Empowerment Weekend is a 2-day event that kicks off with #BGG’s networking mixer themed “READY. SET. GLEAUX!”

During the weekend attendees will have access to vendor booths, information, and promotional items, while also having the opportunity to meet and greet panelists for the #BrownGirlsGleaux2020 Annual Women’s Conference.

High school and college-age participants are strongly encouraged to attend.

BGG2020 says they are open to all ethnicity, religion, or sex. Whether you have a degree, a trade, an everyday 9-5, or you’re a high school dropout, this conference is for you!

The networking mixer will be held on Friday, February 21st, at Lofts @ 624 Texas, from 6 -9 p.m.

Part 2 of the #BGG2020 events is the #BrownGirlsGleaux Annual Women’s Conference open to ALL. The conference will be on Saturday, February 22nd, from 8 a.m. -3 p.m., at the Shreveport Convention Center.

It is comprised of 4 breakout sessions:

The Root: Shaping Black America

The Agenda: 2020 Vision

New Tingz: The Social Media Error

Soul Food: Health & Community

Vendors apart of #BrownGirl entrepreneurs:

Farmasi, Bougie Blingz, V&B Resale, A Trace of Magnolia, Money Manager Meka, Devereaux’s Staging & Event Rentals, and Dee Davidson, Realtor, and Century 21 United.

The #BGG2020 festivities will wrap up that evening with a Cajun Masquerade Ball on Saturday evening, from 7-11 p.m., held at Eldorado Casino and Resort’s Grand Ballroom.

Tickets for all #BrownGirlsGleaux Empowerment Weekend festivities can be purchased individually or as a bundle deal on Eventbrite.com.

For updates and details regarding #BGG2020 please follow Brown Girls Gleaux on Facebook or @bggleaux on Instagram.