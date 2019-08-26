Shreve Memorial Library holding after school feeding programs

SHREVEPORT, LA – (Press Release) Shreve Memorial Library is partnering once again with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to offer an after-school feeding and enrichment program. Select Shreve Memorial Library locations will offer the program to students and children up to age 18.

Program activities will include a healthy after-school meal provided free of charge by the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and an enrichment activity focused in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) concepts as well as life skills training and reading. Students will have an opportunity to learn about a wide variety of topics and participate in hands-on activities to supplement learning.

The after-school feeding and enrichment program will be held at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches on the dates and times listed below for the duration of the current school year.

· Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Tuesday through Thursday 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

· North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian

Monday through Friday 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

· Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport

Monday through Friday 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Starting October 1, students near the West Shreveport Branch will also be able to participate in the after-school feeding and enrichment program. The West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, will host the program on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning October 1, 2019.

For more information, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

