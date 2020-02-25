Shreve Memorial Library invites public to share creativity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – March is National Craft Month and Shreve Memorial Library wants you to show off your creativity.

Shreve Memorial Library is hosting programs including wreath-making, yarn crafts, home decor, and paintings.

The programs, which are free, are available for both teens and adults.

Wreath-making classes will be held at the Means Branch, 7016 E. Magnolia Lane in Ida, on Wednesday, March 18 at 4:00 p.m., at the North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, on Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m., and at the Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, on Thursday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m.

All supplies will be provided for each class. Registration is required for the North Shreveport Branch program and can be completed by calling (318) 674-8172.

