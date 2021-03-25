ShreveCorps AmeriCorps program featured in magazine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local program is recognized for its service.

ShreveCorps was featured in America’s Service Commissions’ newest publication, which highlights national service programs during the pandemic.

ShreveCorps has gardens at ten elementary schools and the MLK community garden.

“So you know there are thousands of AmeriCorps programs so we feel really special and really honored to be one of the 79 featured in this publication,” said Emilie Harmeyer, ShreveCorps Program Director.

ShreveCorps has harvested more than six-hundred pounds of fresh food for people in need.