Shreveport and Texarkana participate in drug take back day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — On Saturday, The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Texarkana Police Departments both partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to collect unwanted and expired prescriptions from people in the community.

“It’s a safe way to dispose of anything whether it’s a controlled or over the counter medicine,” corporal officer April Kelly said.

Law enforcement officers say they collect dozens of boxes filled with prescriptions each time around. The goal is to remove old drugs from homes and the reach of children.

“A lot of people, especially dealing with your elderly we don’t that to be confused with something they should be taking instead of not taking. Also it’s safer to make sure you’re keeping up with your current prescriptions,” Kelly said.

In Texarkana, the police department partnered with the emergency center to increase awareness surrounding the opioid epidemic and encourage residents to clear their cabinets.

“being able to take and reach out in the community and provide a service for them that a lot of people don’t know about. so often people would take and try to flush medications away or flush them down through the sewer system and that’s not the proper way to dispose of them,” Lieutenant Scott Megason said.

Drug take back day is a bi-annual event but there are several 24-hour drop off boxes around the shreveport and texarkana areas.

For Shreveport, CVS and Government Plaza are the two locations and the Emergency Center in Texarkana, Texas.

