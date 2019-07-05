Shreveport Aquarium hosts Independence Day block party

SHREVEPORT, La.(KTAL/ KMSS)- People of all ages lined the streets of downtown Shreveport ahead of the fireworks show.

There were bounce houses for the kids, plenty of food, drinks, live music and best of all there was no cover charge.

We spoke to an employee who says they just want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves this Independence Day.

“Everybody loves to watch fireworks and so you come on down have a great shot of the fireworks. And just come see us. We’d love to see you at the Shreveport Aquarium,” said Jason Coffel, Shreveport Aquarium.

Officials say more than 5,000 people are expected to fill downtown Shreveport. The show started at 9:15 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m.