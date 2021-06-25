Shreveport artists ask public to come out and help paint new mural

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-When Shreveport’s Commission on Race and Diversity were discussing what they could do that would be positive in the community, local art therapist Rebecca Thomas suggested a mural. Another member of the commission Galilee Pastor Brian Wilson offered the Stewart-Bell Stadium wall.

This will be on of the largest in the city at four hundred eighty feet long and ten feet high. Since the mural is so large the artists involved have the public for help. They encourage families and individuals to come out and paint. They say you need no experience, just be able to paint in the lines and they will be there to assist.

When the mural is finished it will tell the rich history of Allendale, Lakeside, and the Ledbetter Heights area. It will highlight prominent members of the community.

If your interested in sighing up click HERE.