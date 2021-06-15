Shreveport celebrates Juneteenth with art, music, and theater

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A number of activities have been planned in the area to celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States.

Also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day, June 19, 1865 was the day Union Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas and got the word out to around 250,000 Texan slaves that they were free.

Although it took until December 1865 for the 13th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to officially abolish “chattel slavery” nationwide, June 19th was the day the slaves in the furthermost state learned there was hope.

Last week, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law making the third Saturday in June a legal holiday in Louisiana. Although the law won’t go into effect until June 2022, the spirit of the holiday and the renewed hope it brings each year is alive and well in the local area.

Here are some of the events planned for Saturday:

6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Art-ish: We Round the Corner Black Art Show

The Lot Downtown Shreveport

400 Crockett St.

It’s time to celebrate Black Artistry right here in Shreveport. Black Culture. Black Art. Black History. Let’s vibe, eat, drink & support Dope Black Art! Featuring live music, libations, and food.

1-6 p.m.

A Juneteenth Celebration and Art Show by Bertha Harris

624 Commerce Street

Event by Bertha Harris Folk Art Gallery and Hugh Hamilton

Amazing and inspirational art show celebrating Juneteenth, food and vendors.

2-7 p.m.

Hold your Crown Juneteenth Celebration

331 Milam Street

A family-oriented event, Juneteenth Freedom Festival, honoring our heritage and our many accomplishments. Bring the whole family out to shop with vendors and support our local small businesses. Enjoy music, game activities, great food, and a lot of fun.

1-6 p.m.

The Juneteenth Celebration and Art Show by Bertha Harris

7-9 p.m.

Artipsy Vibes Juneteenth Celebration

Artipsy Wine and Arts Bar

450 Clyde Fant Parkway, Suite 600

Celebrate Freedom with DJ Meg Marly

12 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Lumpy Grits Artistry Elektra Afro Greek Short Film

East Bank Theatre

630 Barksdale Blvd.

Bossier City, LA

Elektra is a Greek legend written by the ancient playwright Sophocles. She is the daughter of Agamemnon and Klytemnestra, who saved the life of her young brother Orestes by sending him away when their father was murdered. When he later returns, she helps him to restore order to the throne. This is a classic twist between Cinderella and Hamlet. The cast consists of youth and adults from the Shreveport area.