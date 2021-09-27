Shreveport Chamber announces 2021 ATHENA Award honorees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Greater Shreveport Chamber Business Development Connection has announced its ATHENA Leadership Award honorees, from which one person will be selected as the recipient of the 2021 ATHENA International Leadership Award.
Now in its 31st year, the ATHENA Award Program will be held at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino, 315 Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport.
The honorees and the companies they represent are:
- LaToria Willis Thomas, United Way of Northwest Louisiana
- Lyndsi Alvarez, Precision Waste Solutions
- Shelley Nicole Armstrong, Walden University
- Krystle Renee’ Beauchamp, Parish of Caddo
- Kathleen Bursley, United Way of Northwest Louisiana
- Susan East, American Armature & Power Tool Repair, Inc.
- Jana Freeman Forrest, BOM Bank
- Von Jennings, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana
- Julie Gilley Milam, BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP)
- Leslie Peck, SporTran
- Margaret Claire Rebouche, Willis Knighton Health System
- Miranda Small, Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino
- Karen Soul, Ph.D., Centenary College of Louisiana
- Keely Verges, Brentwood Hospital
- Felecia Latonya Williams, My Spa My Way
- Ryan Williams, Seedlinks Behavior Management
By honoring exceptional leaders, the ATHENA Leadership Program seeks to inspire others to achieve excellence in their professional and personal lives.
During the event, all recommended safety guidelines will be strictly followed. This event is subject to change based on current local, state, and federal health guidelines and regulations.
To register for the event, visit www.shreveportchamber.org or contact Ellie Ward at ellie@shreveportchamber.org
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!