Shreveport City Council calls meeting regarding Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Department of Natural Resources has granted companies access to withdraw water from Cross Lake to use for their business without the approval of the Shreveport City Council. Now, city officials looking for some answers.

At the meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the city council voiced their concerns and listened to the thoughts of local residents regarding this issue.

Pine Wave Energy is looking to take 375 gallons of water from Cross Lake over the next two years. The estimated cost and whether or not the city or state is responsible for the cost is unclear.

The concern for citizens and city officials is that this lake is the main source of drinking water and a place for recreational use like fishing. City councilman, Grayson Boucher, said this has become a legal issue and there’s a lot of questions still up in the air.

“A lot about pollution of the lake. You know – how are they going to draw water out of the lake. Also, the water table. There’s several million dollar homes. You know – half million dollar homes along Cross Lake. Is this going to affect their value and the contour of the water? So there’s several things that need to be discussed and I believe that today was a good starting point for that,” said Boucher.

Many citizens are asking city officials to conducts studies and research before they make a final decision.

“Local government and the citizens have been kept out of the process to decide to permit under the lake. And this is one chance that the city has to intervene and say that it’s important to protect our drinking water,” said Frances Kelly, Shreveport Resident.

No action was taken in Tuesday’s meeting. The purpose was to discuss ideas and address concerns.

