Shreveport city-wide cleanup set for Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins wants a cleaner city and he wants residents to help make it that way.

On Saturday, the city of Shreveport and Shreveport Green are teaming up for a city-wide cleanup.

“Getting a close-up view of really what people throw out and don’t take care of. We need to learn to take care of what we produce and what we’re responsible for and if we did that we wouldn’t have this problem,” said Donna Curtis, Shreveport Green.

One of the targeted areas will be the service roads off Pines Road by Interstate 20, where you see all kinds of litter everywhere.

“When you start picking up you see just cigarette butts, little things that you don’t still real often. You see a lot of fast-food debris, Styrofoam. We have a problem with people dropping tires in some areas. We’ve picked up sofas,” said Becky Mire, City-Wide Clean Up long-time volunteer.

Groups will start picking up at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Then the party at the Fairgrounds will start by 10:30 a.m. Click here to register.

