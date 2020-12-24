Shreveport community members feed those in need in hopes of spreading holiday cheer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport community members are feeding people who are less fortunate in hopes of spreading some holiday cheer.

Ebony Mitchell and Michael Walters passed out more than 25 plates of food in front of the downtown Shreve Memorial Library and the Caddo Parish Courthouse Thursday. The two residents say they feed those in need because they want people to remember those in need are still human.

“Most people know the homeless do not have anywhere to go, people don’t look at them as humans and they’re still humans,” said Micheal Walters.

“I think it’s critically important, especially around the holiday’s but also with the current pandemic that we’re in, with the food uncertainty, it’s just so important that the community comes together to help those less fortunate,” said Ebony Mitchell.

Mitchell and Walters plan to feed the homeless again for New Years Day.