Shreveport councilwoman says she is cracking down on illegal dumping sites

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport City Council member says illegal dumping sites are still becoming an issue in the city and people should care about their community along with the penalties they could face if they get caught.

TVs, couches, mattresses, and other household items are all seen on corners and in ditches throughout the city. Illegal dumping sites are considered more than an eyesore, and many believe they affect the environment and public health.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents District A, says she has been working on illegal dumping sites since taking office in May 2020.

“You know when you have areas of blight or uncleanliness it’s just ugly to a community,” said Taylor.

“When we look at illegal dumping within our city, you have to look at the health risk. You know that is associated with rodents when they go through the trash. When people see an abandoned lot or they see a blighted property they want to throw trash in that area. That’s not your dumping site.”

Councilwoman Taylor says Shreveport already has laws in place for fining individuals who dump trash in residential areas. Even though the number of fines has increased over the years, the city council wants to take a more forceful approach and they are seeking to get help from the community.

Taylor says she is already working on an alternative punishment for offenders who chose to disobey the law.

“You can not, you should not, and do not allow someone to come into your area and just dump. You see the license plate call the police and let’s get them arrested,” said Taylor.

“I’ve said this before, that if I catch you dumping then I want you to clean up the area where you are dumping in or around the city for the next three to six months. I want you to be cute in your little orange suit.”

With help from Public Works, the city has already managed to clean up three dumping sites. Taylor says she is putting together a community clean up on Friday, February 26.

For those who want more information on how to properly dispose of large items like televisions, couches, or etc., please click here.