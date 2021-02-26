Shreveport couple brings over 400 cases of bottled waters to city after road trip

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man and his wife provided hundreds of cases of bottled water to families in need following recent winter storms in the region.

Jerry Byrd says on Saturday, Feb. 20, he and his wife, traveled to Baton Rouge for a gaming event and came up with the idea to help bring water from there to northwest Louisiana.

“I got on Facebook and I saw a post from a friend in Vivian,” said Byrd.

“She was asking who needed water. And I counted over 70 addresses in Vivian, of people who just needed bottles of water. I figured since I was down here in Baton Rouge there was something I could do to help.”

Byrd’s goal was to raise $250 to rent a U-haul and donate only 100 cases of water. After a joint effort between local sports teams in the area and even Home Depot, he surpassed his own goal. $2,525 was raised and over 450 cases of bottled water.

Byrd delivered water to Vivian and Shreveport. He gave Hope Connections a $1,204.43 check and another check for $1,000 to the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments for water repairs.

Byrd says he was motivated by the homeless prevention organization, Hope Connections, to do more, and his inspiration came after delivering water to them.

“I’ve never been to Hope Connections. Didn’t know where it was; just kinda got inspired by the work that they were doing.”

Executive Director of Hope Connections, Christa Pazzaglia, responded to Byrd’s generous donation.

Thank you so much for reaching out to HOPE Connections. We were so honored by Jerry Byrd’s donation, especially because he donated based on his interaction with our weekend staff. We know we have an amazing staff, but it is so touching for them to be honored in this way. We are also thrilled to be a part of the community-wide blessing that the Byrd family is providing right now!

Byrd says he wants others to be influenced just like he was to make a difference.

“I was inspired to stop watching what they are doing on social media. Kinda get off the sideline and get in the game and help Shreveport.”