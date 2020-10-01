Shreveport environmental court working on ordinances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Property Standards Committee is in the process of finalizing some ordinances for the environmental court.

Each neighborhood will have an assigned inspector to monitor the dumping of trash, furniture from home evictions, in-operable vehicles, and having multiple garbage cans in the yard.

If you’re cited, fees will range between $75 – $500. The committee is looking to raise the administration court fee from $200 – $350.

The deputy director of property standards said there’s three “C’s” citizens should be aware of: contact, comply, and communicate.

“Contact your property standard inspector. Communicate- communicate with the inspector and comply. Once you comply that means you’re bringing your property up to codes. And by communicating with the inspector you will never end up in an environmental; court because he will work with you,” said Mortimer Harris, Deputy Director of Property Standards.

City officials are working on a plan for residents who can’t afford to keep their property clean or pay the fines.

The environmental court is set to start on November 17, 2020. For more information on how to find your neighborhood inspector call (318) 673- 6200.

