Shreveport Fire Dpt. could receive 26M from bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-When an emergency call comes in firefighters rush to their trucks. Ready to serve their communities.

“We’re called to do what we do. There’s a purpose in what we do,” said Chief Scott Wolverton, Shreveport Fire Department.

Shreveport Fire Chief Schott Wolverton says the fire department is overdue for upgrades.

In a 186- million-dollar bond proposal, 26 million will be used to build three new fire stations. Replace several trucks and maintenance.

“These men and women serve here 24-hours a day. They eat hear. They make their calls here. So it’s just like your home,” said Wolverton.

Fire Station 14 was built in 1961 and only one fire truck and E-M-S vehicle can fit in the garage. The gym and TV room are combined. And men and women are forced to use the same bathroom.

“Even though we work in these conditions. You won’t hear a firefighter complain,” said Wolverton.

Not only are several fire stations old, but so are their trucks. This truck was built in 1988. Making it 31-years-old.

“We have about nine apparatus that are about 25 plus years or older. NFPA says a truck that old should be retired,” said Wolverton.

Also, the National Fire Protection Association gave more than 80% of the department’s trucks a failing grade.

“Apparatus replacement is a huge critical need for our department,” said Wolverton.

The fire chief says he hopes each voter considers this proposal.

“Yes, it’s an investment, but we’ll get a great return on that investment because those trucks will last another 25, 30 years also.

Serving our citizens, children, and grandchildren that live here in Shreveport,” said Wolverton.

https://bond.shreveportla.gov/new/projects