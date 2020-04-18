Shreveport fire engineer hosting virtual cooking classes on Facebook Live for parents and children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport fire engineer is assisting parents with cooking activities for their kids via Facebook live. Since they’re out of school, he wanted to create a way for them to learn new skills in the kitchen. He’s calling it “Kids Recreating Amazing Meals.”

Mark Myers Jr. has been with the Shreveport Fire Department for 14 years. He considers himself a home cook, and decided on hosting virtual classes for families. He posts his ingredients list prior to going live, and encourages families to interact and engage while cooking along snacks and meals.

“Last Thursday, we did personal pizzas with frozen garlic bread and whatever toppings they wanted and also we did desserts since kids love desserts. It was apple dumpling desserts,” said Myers Jr., “So basically I was in my kitchen, they were in their kitchen and that’s how we did it. Along every step if they needed me to slow down, I did.”

After the session, parents posted pictures of their kids with the final products of what they made. Myers has been featured on FOX’s Master Chef and Guys Grocery Games via the Food Network. He’s the owner of ReMARKable Food and says he makes use of his name a lot of his projects.

“I use my name, Mark for everything so if you look at the kids name it’s Mark spelled backwards, so it’s ‘Kids Recreating Amazing Meals’ and that’s my name spelled backwards.”

Myers says the families were very excited about the classes and can’t wait to do another one. For virtual classes you can check out his Facebook page here:

