Shreveport group gives back to homeless community

A local organization makes a donation to Shreveport’s homeless community.

Weekend storms forced the cancellation of The Let the Good Times Roll Festival, Sunday evening. 15 cases of chicken were left over after the festival.

Fred Moss says, “We just decided hey, what are we going to do with all this meat? We can’t cook it. So we decided to donate it to the Providence House, so our loss can be somebody’s gain.”

Wednesday afternoon Rho Omega and Friends donated the meat to the Providence House, which provides housing, support and educational services to people in our area.

Shelly Marshall, Chief Administrative Officer is appreciative of the donation and ready to serve it to their clients.

“It’s great that the community thinks of us, Providence House to make sure that we’re taking care of our families and in so many ways this makes a difference in everybody’s life.”

The Providence House provides housing to 27 families and manages 40 apartments in northwest Louisiana.