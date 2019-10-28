Shreveport homeless ministry marks milestone

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local non-profit helping homeless is marking a milestone. The Holy Cross Hope House is celebrating its 15th year in downtown Shreveport.

“It is very warming to the heart to know that we can help somebody else,” said Susiebelle Scott, a volunteer.

The Hope House day shelter offers meals and services to those in need of a helping hand.

The facility operates on donations, like toiletries, toilet paper and coffee collected by Linda Bretches’s church.

“We never know what tomorrow brings,” said Bretches. “Tomorrow it could be me on that street. You just don’t know. And we pay it forward.”

The non-profit also raises money through events like Sunday’s “Rooftop Rescue.” In the annual fundraiser, Executive Director Donna Earnest stays locked on the roof until the group meets its fundraising goal.

“I ask that we raise whatever the amount the year is, so this year it was $2,019,” said Earnest.

Earnest estimated they raised almost three times that amount. About 100 people attended this year’s event.

The organization calls those in need of services “friends,” not “clients,” to help build trust, as the community comes together to support friends in need.

“A job is something you hate getting up to go to,” said Earnest. “That’s not what this is. This is our passion. We love coming here. We love seeing our friends.”

So far this year, administrators said more than 1,800 people have registered to receive assistance through Hope House.

Hope House is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations and volunteers are always welcome.

