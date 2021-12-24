Shreveport kidpreneurs expand, showcase business skills

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- LaToria Stewart decided to use her experience as a financial planner and assistant principal to teach her children how to start their own business, now they’re expanding.

She thought the best way to learn about business and finances was hands-on, so she encouraged them to start a business they could manage.

10-year-old Caden and 13-year-old Camryn were up for the challenge and together they tossed around ideas, but they landed on a vending machine business. It’s called Paramount Stewart Enterprises. The kids research products, choose what to offer, and stock the machine. If they find something is not selling they replace it. Caden and Camryn also handle the money, supervised by their mom.

Their first machine was placed at the Andress building in downtown Shreveport. Now they are about to install a second machine at the Firestone on Jewella.

LaToria says she is willing to help if others want to teach their children how to launch a business. If you’re interested you can contact her at The Ultimate Financial Boutique.